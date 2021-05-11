Budget funding demand for ‘chronic’ CQ road crash site

A volunteer road safety group is demanding funding in the federal budget to address a “chronic” issue it believes is a major contributor to road crash trauma in Central Queensland.

Road Accident Action Group life member Graeme Ransley said the lack of overtaking lanes on the Peak Downs Highway west of Nebo was a major concern for road users.

“Everyone feels with the amount of royalties that does come out of the Bowen Basin, there’s not enough focus on road safety issues, particularly overtaking lanes from Nebo to Clermont,” Mr Ransley said.

“The absolute chronic part is Nebo to Moranbah.

“We believe it is contributing to road crash trauma from Nebo to Clermont.”

COPPABELLA: A driver lost their arm in a horror crash on the Peak Downs Highway. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

On Monday, the federal government unveiled a whopping $1.6bn budget roads and rail bonanza from the Coast to Cairns.

This included $400m for the Bruce Highway, from Gladstone to Rockhampton and Mackay to Proserpine, to start from early 2023 and go towards floodproofing, safety improvements and reducing congestion.

But Mr Ransley said this overlooked the work needed on the Peak Downs Highway, saying the group would be “very disappointed” if there was no cash for it in Tuesday’s budget.

“I would like to see (Capricornia MP) Michelle Landry in particular support RAAG in its call for overtaking lanes (on the Peak Downs),” he said.

“Just because it’s the far end of her electorate, we don’t want her to forget about that.”

RAAG life member Graeme Ransley. Picture: Rainee Shepperson.

The Daily Mercury contacted Ms Landry’s office for comment.

Last week, she named “funding new and bringing forward Peak Downs Highway projects” as one of the items on her federal budget wish list.

