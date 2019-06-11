Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad.
Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad. GLENN HUNT
Opinion

Budget 'focused on our regions' after election loss

Geoff Egan
by
11th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANALYSIS:

Just weeks ago, regional Queensland turned on the Labor Party at the Federal election.

Now Queensland's Labor government wants to get the state back on side with a budget Treasurer Jackie Trad claims is "unashamedly focused on our regions”.

Ms Trad told the parliament on Tuesday her budget's infrastructure spend will create more jobs in regional areas than in greater Brisbane.

She said small regional businesses employing 85per cent or more local workers will get a discount on payroll tax, a welcome relief for many business owners and an incentive for them to hire locals.

She pointed to declining unemployment rates in regional communities as evidence the government's job policies were working

But at the same time MsTrad announced an increase to company and trust land tax rates, a hike Ms Trad said she must do because of the Federal Government's changes to GST that will leave Queensland worse off.

Similarly, royalties for petroleum will increase to 12.5per cent - a change that will impact the booming LNG industry based primarily in western and central Queensland.

Ms Trad also looked to satisfy her inner-city constituents, calling for Queensland to develop more capacity in gas, hydrogen, solar and wind power generation. And Ms Trad said the word "coal” just three times in her budget speech.

The question now is if the Government can follow through on claims it is working for those outside of Brisbane, and if those Queenslanders are listening.

analysis federal election 2019 jackie trad opinion qld budget 2019 regional queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    News HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government’s state budget for our region.

    UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.

    Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    premium_icon Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    Business 'From a young age I was intrigued by all things electrical'

    Critical wombat program in need of funding

    premium_icon Critical wombat program in need of funding

    News "We've been able to successfully breed in captivity.”