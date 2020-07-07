Budget: $15M cash splash on major council projects

The new Gladstone Regional Council (left to right) Glenn Churchill, Chris Cameron, Natalia Muzkat, Chris Trevor, Mayor Matt Burnett, Rick Hansen, Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck, Desley O'Grady and Darryl Branthwaite at the declaration, April 14, 2020.

The new Gladstone Regional Council (left to right) Glenn Churchill, Chris Cameron, Natalia Muzkat, Chris Trevor, Mayor Matt Burnett, Rick Hansen, Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck, Desley O'Grady and Darryl Branthwaite at the declaration, April 14, 2020.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will receive $15 million in state and federal government funding for projects in the coming year.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the funding had been allocated for three strategic projects across the region.

Work will proceed on the concept design phase of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre, the development of the Gladstone Coal Exporters Complex (Marley Brown Oval) and the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

“This financial assistance will provide much-needed stimulus and allow for the acceleration of shovel ready projects across the region,” he said.

“Council will receive $15 million from the State And Federal Governments which includes $8.2 million from the Federal Government’s Financial Assistance Grant, $5.2 million from the Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program, and $1.6 million through the Federal Government’s accelerated Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

“The Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland will help deliver projects this financial year including the rejuvenation and upgrade of Gladstone Aquatic Centre, an upgrade to Cassy Lives Skate Park and a playground replacement program across the region.”

Cr Burnett said he was proud to present the first budget of the new council term, which, for an eighth consecutive year council has no new borrowings.