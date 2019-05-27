Buderim man threatens to kill neighbours, burn down homes

A Buderim man repeatedly took to the streets to yell threats and obscenities at his neighbours.

A SECURITY specialist who relentlessly terrorised his street threatened to kill his neighbours and burn down their homes.

This was just one of the "obscene" threats, which forced Buderim residents to call police on Ryan Alexander Fuchs, 42. The audio-visual security installer fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday charged with five offences on dates in March and April, including a trespass caught on CCTV.

Police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris told the court officers arrived at Fuchs' home about 5am on March 22 and found him asleep in the driver's seat of his car, sweating profusely and smelling of liquor.

A neighbour told police Fuchs had earlier yelled threats in the street, including "You f--king c--t, I'll burn your house down, I'll slit your wrists and you'll f--king die".

On April 7, police responded to a similar incident.

Senior Constable Grigoris told the court this time neighbours "hid in darkness" as Fuchs yelled threats while surrounded by beer bottles. Fuchs fled into bushland when police arrived for a second time that night after reports he had been doing burnouts in the street.

Officers waited and arrested Fuchs when he re-emerged.

Snr Const Gregoris said Fuchs had also repeatedly targeted his mother's neighbour in Burnside, and was caught on CCTV damaging their solar set-up on March 28.

Fuchs claimed he did this as the "radiation" had impacted his mother's health.

Fuchs' defence solicitor Mark Gregory said he first met Fuchs in 2003 when he did security work on Mr Gregory's home. Mr Gregory said he had helped him with legal matters in the years since, and warned Fuchs not to be a "vigilante".

He told the court Fuchs planned to sell his home and move to work as an audio-visual security installer in South Australia. He said in the meantime, the self-employed contractor needed his licence to work.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist disqualified Fuchs' licence for three months and fined him $500 for each public nuisance, $300 for trespass, $200 for obstructing police and $500 for wilful damage.