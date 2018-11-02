Budding business a garden lover's dream

MI PLANT POTS OPENS: Lawrence and his wife Suzanne opened this new store selling pots for succulents. He claims he has the largest variety of pots in the country.

MI PLANT Pots is Gladstone's newest business venture offering pots for succulents in all shapes, colours and sizes.

The store opened on Wednesday.

Owner Lawrence Sant said it was a shared project between him and his wife Suzanne Sant.

Mr Sant said Mi (pronounced my) Plant Pots was inspired by a garden belonging to his friend's aunt.

"I'd just finished building a garden at home and (my friend) showed me a picture of his aunty's garden, and she has 600 different succulents in 600 different pots," Mr Sant said.

"I was just gobsmacked by that."

With more than 200 types of pots sourced from China, Mexico and Argentina, Mr Sant said his business had the country's largest variety.

"And none of these factories have ever, ever, shipped into Australia," he said.

"We bought over 200 out of a selection of over 200,000.

"We have more coming. There's still plenty for us to bring back.

"I did some research and found that nobody in Australia stocked this amount of succulent pots."

Mr Sant hoped Mi Plant Pots would eventually be expanded for wholesale use and open multiple stores across the country.

"So many people and businesses grow these succulent plants and it gives them a bit of an income," he said.

"People love them because they're for succulents and little cactuses but (the) pots can be used for anything.

"We can't wait to bring them all over and just share them with everybody."

Mr Sant said Gladstone was the perfect place to start the budding business, having lived here for more than 20 years.

"We're locals and this city has been very kind to us."

"We just love the place and love the people and thought, this is where we want to start."

Mi Plant Pots is next to Radio Rentals at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre on Goondoon St.