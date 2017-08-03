Budding Boyne Island author goes DIY

Layla Wood presented with a trophy by Caroline Tung, of The Observer, for the July's Young Writers Awards.

YEAR 2 Boyne Island State School student Layla Wood is well on her way to becoming a famous author after winning The Gladstone Observer's Young Writers Award for last month.

The seven-year-old lets her imagination run wild through writing fiction stories based on real life events.

"It's not the first story I wrote,” she said.

"I wrote a few other books about the character and I wrote one about a toy sale and I wrote one about school.”

Before entering the competition, Layla took her story to school and showed her teacher, who wrote "something a little bit better” on the back.

Her third story, Lucy's Birthday, is about a little girl celebrating her special day by inviting friends Timmy, Tweety, Hally and Zeaba on a play date.

Readers find out Tweety becomes a bit nasty for teasing Lucy on her birthday as the story unfolds, but all ends well.

