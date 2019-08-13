Buckets filled with hope and lids to help disabled kids
BEFORE you throw away your plastic lids, think again. Instead, they can be donated and used to make prosthetic limbs for children in need.
Several business in the region have volunteered to be a collection point for the Lids 4 Kids initiative - the passion project of Tim Miller, who began donating lids he and his family had collected to Envision Hands.
Envision processes the lids and uses 3D printing software to make the prosthetic limbs for children. Wide Bay volunteer town co-ordinator Kathy Robertson-Cipak said it only recently kicked off in the Wide Bay region and was going well.
She said there were about 20 businesses and schools on board in the Wide Bay region.
There are also a couple of participating businesses in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.
The Big Esky, located at the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets in 1770 every fortnight, had success in their first weekend collecting lids, reaching their goal and filling their bucket.
Owner and operator Kim Bartholomew said she was very passionate about it and wanted to help a good cause.
"It's close to my heart ... because my dad is an amputee and I work in disability (support),” Mrs Bartholomew said.
"We got involved because we've already got lids every week I put in the bin and I just thought 'well, I can start collecting'.”
Mrs Bartholomew said they would continue to collect lids and hoped to keep filling their bucket at the Rotary Markets in weeks to come.
"If we all do our little bit, it helps,” she said.
ELIGIBLE LIDS
- Rinsed lids
- Recycled code 2 and 4 lids (this is found underneath the lid itself!)
- Milk bottle lids
- Soft drink lids
- Water bottle lids
- Bread clips
WANT TO GET INVOLVED?
Any businesses that wish to participate and become a collection point for Lids 4 Kids can call Kathy on 49747916 for more information.
COLLECTION POINTS
Gladstone
- Chillaxing Cafe
Tannum Sands
- Truffle Pig
Agnes Water
- Foodworks
- Discovery Christian College
- Agnes Water Primary School
- Agnes Water Child Care
- Latino's Cafe
- Codie's Place Cafe
- Lazy Lizard Surf School
- Cafe Discovery
- Drift & Wood Bistro
- Backpackers 1770
- Reef Caravan Park
- The Big Esky (fortnightly at the Rotary Markets)
1770
- The Tree Hotel
- 1770 Marina Cafe
- 1770 Camping group reception
Rosedale
- Rosedale State School
Captain Creek
- 785 Round Hill Road