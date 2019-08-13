Buckets filled with hope and lids to help disabled kids

COLLECTION POINT: Kim and Ray Bartholomew with Brooke Carmichael from The Big Esky collect lids for the Lids 4 Kids initiative.

BEFORE you throw away your plastic lids, think again. Instead, they can be donated and used to make prosthetic limbs for children in need.

Several business in the region have volunteered to be a collection point for the Lids 4 Kids initiative - the passion project of Tim Miller, who began donating lids he and his family had collected to Envision Hands.

Envision processes the lids and uses 3D printing software to make the prosthetic limbs for children. Wide Bay volunteer town co-ordinator Kathy Robertson-Cipak said it only recently kicked off in the Wide Bay region and was going well.

She said there were about 20 businesses and schools on board in the Wide Bay region.

There are also a couple of participating businesses in Gladstone and Tannum Sands.

The Big Esky, located at the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets in 1770 every fortnight, had success in their first weekend collecting lids, reaching their goal and filling their bucket.

Owner and operator Kim Bartholomew said she was very passionate about it and wanted to help a good cause.

"It's close to my heart ... because my dad is an amputee and I work in disability (support),” Mrs Bartholomew said.

"We got involved because we've already got lids every week I put in the bin and I just thought 'well, I can start collecting'.”

Mrs Bartholomew said they would continue to collect lids and hoped to keep filling their bucket at the Rotary Markets in weeks to come.

"If we all do our little bit, it helps,” she said.

ELIGIBLE LIDS

Rinsed lids

Recycled code 2 and 4 lids (this is found underneath the lid itself!)

Milk bottle lids

Soft drink lids

Water bottle lids

Bread clips

WANT TO GET INVOLVED?

Any businesses that wish to participate and become a collection point for Lids 4 Kids can call Kathy on 49747916 for more information.

COLLECTION POINTS

Gladstone

Chillaxing Cafe

Tannum Sands

Truffle Pig

Agnes Water

Foodworks

Discovery Christian College

Agnes Water Primary School

Agnes Water Child Care

Latino's Cafe

Codie's Place Cafe

Lazy Lizard Surf School

Cafe Discovery

Drift & Wood Bistro

Backpackers 1770

Reef Caravan Park

The Big Esky (fortnightly at the Rotary Markets)

1770

The Tree Hotel

1770 Marina Cafe

1770 Camping group reception

Rosedale

Rosedale State School

Captain Creek