BUCKET LIST: CQ spots listed in Top 100 experiences

THE top 100 experiences in Queensland 'to do before you die' have been unveiled by Australia's largest online tour and activity booking company, providing travellers and locals alike with the ultimate bucket list for the Sunshine State.

The list, compiled by leading tourism company Experience Oz, includes experiences surrounding the Gladstone region, ranging from well-known favourites such as Snorkelling on Lady Musgrave Lagoon, the 1770 Larc Tour and Capricorn Caves.

CLOSE UP: Mark Fitzpatrick took an underwater selfie with a turtle on Lady Musgrave Island.

Compiled based on a mixture of criteria including web traffic statistics, customer reviews, bookings and digital exposure, the top 100 Queensland experiences were determined from a combination of this data analysed by Experience Oz over a six-year period.

To coincide with the launch of the Ultimate Queensland Bucket List, Experience Oz will be giving one lucky winner and a friend the chance to experience their very own 'number one' bucket list attraction first-hand, with voting now open for a People's Choice component.

Entrants can vote by visiting http://www.experienceoz.com.au/en/qld-bucket-list and selecting their favourite experience out of the 100 featured in the Ultimate Queensland Bucket List, with the prize including flights, accommodation and the chosen experience for the winner.

Unsurprisingly, the Great Barrier Reef took out the top spot as the ultimate Queensland experience.

Experience Oz marketing manager Matt Hobbs said they were pleased to see the positive interaction the 'Ultimate Queensland Bucket List' had already received, as well as the chance to showcase the state's incredible diversity of things to see and do.

"Everybody knows about Queensland's excellent aquatic experiences - many of which dominated the list - yet there's far more to the state than just those," Mr Hobbs said.

"While the state's iconic tourist hotspots such as the Great Barrier Reef, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Surfers Paradise featured heavily, there are so many more hidden regional gems that are yet to be explored by both travellers and locals alike.

"The bucket list is great for showcasing the state's wonders to our overseas and interstate visitors, but we also want to encourage Queenslanders to get out and experience new parts of the state that they may otherwise not even know existed."

ICON: The LARC played a starring role during the Today Show's live broadcast in 1770 last year. Contributed

Highlighting a mixture of natural and man-made attractions from outback to coast, the Ultimate Queensland Bucket List covers a myriad of experience types, from cruises, to cultural attractions, natural sites of significance and more.

Putting a spotlight on Queensland's major tourist destinations as well as creating awareness for 'out of the box' attractions in the Sunshine State, Mr Hobbs challenged visitors and locals to tick off as many places and experiences on the bucket list as they could.

"We're sure that even the most well-travelled local or visitor hasn't marked off all 100 of these excellent experiences," he said.

Top 10 Queensland Bucket List:

1. Outer Great Barrier Reef

2. Whitehaven Beach/Hill Inlet

3. Gold Coast's theme parks

4. Australia Zoo

5. State of Origin

6. Lake McKenzie (Fraser Island)

7. Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

8. Drive up to Cape York

9. Skyrail Rainforest Cableway

10. Brisbane Story Bridge Climb.

CQ Destinations:

23. Snorkel the Lady Musgrave Island Lagoon

66. Capricorn Caves

88. 1770 Larc Tour.