Bub two might be the last for this couple

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Proud mum, Michelle Holden, with baby Harrison, who was born on Monday at 12.49am.
Chris Lees
by

TWO times might be enough for Michelle Holden.

Mrs Holden gave gave birth to Harrison Holden at 12.49am on Monday.

It's her and husband Luke's second child.

Alexander, who is about two-and-half years old, was their first baby.

"Harrison was a lot bigger,” she said.

"Our first one is an amazing kid so we had to have another one but we're thinking after the size of this one we might be done.”

Harrison was nine pounds and 13 ounces.

Baby Harrison will probably be the last for the Holden family.
Mrs Holden said Harrison's big brother was "in awe” of his new sibling.

"He's really good, on the second visit he warmed up a bit, he's just missing me because I've never been away from him this long,” she said.

Mrs Holden's first baby was born in Caboolture where they were living at the time.

However, she moved to Gladstone as a permanent teacher at Kin Kora State School.

"We just built our new house and moved in on the first of September, just in time for the new baby,” Mrs Holden said.

Mrs Holden had nothing but praise for the staff at Gladstone Hospital.

"The midwives here are amazing,” she said.

"I'm so in awe of them, just the way they looked after me.

"Plus the second time around you know what to ask for.”

