BSL opens its doors to teens for a Day in the Life

PRACTICAL LEARNING: Ainsley Cooper and Carl Tiplady takes students Nathanael Couch, Sophie Ure and Thayne Moon through some of the Boyne Smelter's daily operations during the Day In the Life program. Matt Taylor GLA110718BSL

GLADSTONE region teenagers spent two days of their school holidays taking a rare look inside operations at Australia's second largest aluminium smelter.

Boyne Smelter Limited employees' teenagers in Years 10-12 had the chance to learn about job opportunities and how the plant operated during the two-day program, which ended yesterday.

General manager Joe Rea, who was one of the mentors, said it was a good opportunity for teenagers to learn first-hand how a smelter works.

"I'm always pleasantly surprised by the questions they ask, they're really insightful," he said.

Tannum Sands State High School student Rebecca Martin spent the day with the community relations team to learn more about the role.

The Year 10 student, whose mum is BSL's principal business improvement officer and dad is a diesel fitter, said the program opened her eyes to the diverse roles at the smelter.

"My mum was the one who brought up the idea of coming to this," she said.

"I didn't expect for there to be so much variety in the jobs they do here and the people they talk to."

On the first day the students took part in a work-ready program, which included resume writing and job interview tips.

Yesterday they were partnered with a mentor to learn more about a specific role, from trades to admin.