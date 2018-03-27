BSL apprentices raft creation 'knocks the socks off' boss

COMPETITION READY: Boyne Smelter Limited general manager Joe Rea ) with the apprentices and team leaders who built a raft for the Great Raft Regatta.

AFTER creating a raft good enough to "knock the socks off" their general manager, the Boyne Smelter Limited apprentices have one challenge left: winning gold.

General manager Joe Rea said he was proud of the efforts of the apprentices, who have built a raft for Friday's Great Raft Regatta from the smelter's leftover and scrap billet and ingot aluminium.

"When I was doing my apprenticeship in Weipa it was tradition that we would always compete in the raft race, and the apprentices really got behind it," Mr Rea said.

"I have fond memories of those days ... so I'm sure there will be great memories created on Friday when BSL enters the race.''

Under the leadership of BSL's recently crowned Third Year Electrical Apprentice of the Year, Steve Haas, the group divided into three teams for the design, build and ammunition aspects of the project.

Mr Haas said the biggest challenge was timing, with just two weeks to design and build the raft.

"It has been pretty impressive to witness the level of skill already shown by some of the first year apprentices who have just completed their orientation program at BSL," Mr Haas said.

"It has also been an excellent team building exercise where the apprentices have been able to use their newly learnt trade skills."

Mr Rea warned Gladstone's major industries that BSL had flour bombs and was vying for first place.

The Great Raft Regatta will be held at Gladstone Harbour at 9am on Friday.