Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BSL announces return of apprentice program after tough year

GROWING: Boyne Smelter Limited has hired 14 apprentices as part of their 2018 intake.
GROWING: Boyne Smelter Limited has hired 14 apprentices as part of their 2018 intake.
Tegan Annett
by

MORE than 40 aspiring tradies will don hi-vis at some of Gladstone's largest businesses to learn the ropes of their career.

The number of new apprentices hired this year was significantly higher than 2017, due to the return of Boyne Smelter Limited's program. This year 14 apprentices were hired at the smelter, after the Rio Tinto-owned company did not hire any last year.

General manager Joe Rea said it was not possible to have an apprentice intake last year, amid significant job losses after they could not secure a long-term electricity price deal.

"Our new organisational structure has now been embedded, and by employing apprentices, we can provide BSL with a pipeline of talented employees for the future," Mr Rea said.

Of the 700 applicants for the Gladstone Ports Corporation's program, 14 were hired in electrical and diesel to parks and mechanical trades. Keen to lap up the knowledge of experienced port workers, 17-year-old Owen Chapman could not wait to start his new job.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships with fellow employees and developing a thorough understanding of the role, its skill requirements and its potential both at work and at home," he said.

Meanwhile at the Rio Tinto-owned Queensland Alumina Limited five apprentices and 18 process trainees were hired during the 2018 intake. There will be another intake of process trainees in March.

Orica hired one apprentice and the Gladstone Power Station announced four new starters, including their first female apprentice in seven years.

At Rio Tinto Yarwun alumina refinery three Gladstone apprentices started this year.

Related Items

Topics:  apprenticeships boyne smelter limited gladstoneindustry rio tinto

Gladstone Observer
Digital billboards guaranteed to make Gladstone look

Digital billboards guaranteed to make Gladstone look

The electronic signs were switched on yesterday morning - and the company behind them promises safety concerns have been addressed.

Meet the building inspector who'll check your house for meth

SAFETY INSPECTION: Brendon Lawn beside an approved inspector's screening kit. He is doing meth inspections for people moving into rental or purchased properties.

20 per cent of rental properties have been used to manufacture meth.

Beachfront caravan park expansion to boost jobs, tourism

A proposal to expand the beachfront Agnes Water caravan park is with the Gladstone Regional Council.

Development application lodged with Gladstone Regional Council.

2018 HIT LIST: Ken still beating the same O'Drum

STILL FIGHTING: MP Ken O'Dowd says the critical things that affected the Flynn electorate last year remain just as important this year.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's 2018 hit list.

Local Partners