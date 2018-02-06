BSL announces return of apprentice program after tough year

GROWING: Boyne Smelter Limited has hired 14 apprentices as part of their 2018 intake.

MORE than 40 aspiring tradies will don hi-vis at some of Gladstone's largest businesses to learn the ropes of their career.

The number of new apprentices hired this year was significantly higher than 2017, due to the return of Boyne Smelter Limited's program. This year 14 apprentices were hired at the smelter, after the Rio Tinto-owned company did not hire any last year.

General manager Joe Rea said it was not possible to have an apprentice intake last year, amid significant job losses after they could not secure a long-term electricity price deal.

"Our new organisational structure has now been embedded, and by employing apprentices, we can provide BSL with a pipeline of talented employees for the future," Mr Rea said.

Of the 700 applicants for the Gladstone Ports Corporation's program, 14 were hired in electrical and diesel to parks and mechanical trades. Keen to lap up the knowledge of experienced port workers, 17-year-old Owen Chapman could not wait to start his new job.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships with fellow employees and developing a thorough understanding of the role, its skill requirements and its potential both at work and at home," he said.

Meanwhile at the Rio Tinto-owned Queensland Alumina Limited five apprentices and 18 process trainees were hired during the 2018 intake. There will be another intake of process trainees in March.

Orica hired one apprentice and the Gladstone Power Station announced four new starters, including their first female apprentice in seven years.

At Rio Tinto Yarwun alumina refinery three Gladstone apprentices started this year.