Bryce’s one-way Street to success

CELEBRATIONS: Bryce Street of the Bulls celebrates a century against Western Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane last November. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

RISING Queensland star Bryce Street is prepared to put his Baggy Green ambitions on hold as he looks to establish himself at state level.

The 22-year-old left-handed opener was rewarded for a stellar 2019-20 season with a senior contract for the Bulls.

He has dreams of representing his country but he says anything other than concentrating on getting wins for Queensland would be disrespectful to his teammates.

“Every state cricketer’s dream is to represent their country,” Street said after being his handed his contract earlier this week.

“But if you play state cricket with the pure mindset of wanting to play for Australia, then you are kind of defeating the purpose because playing for Queensland is a damn high honour.

“If you are only playing for a team to try to reach the next level, then I don’t think that’s putting enough respect in the team you’re playing for.

“We say in our team that if you put good performances together for Queensland and contribute towards winning games, then your name will be thrown into the ring for higher honours.

“So that will take care of itself.”

Street produced an eye-catching summer last season, making his Marsh One Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield debuts in his fourth year on a rookie contract after honing his skills at Buderim Cricket Club on the Sunshine Coast and Sandgate-Redcliffe in Brisbane grade cricket.

He scored two Sheffield Shield centuries for the Bulls on the way to 489 runs at 37.61.

Two weeks before his first-class debut he also made the highest individual total in Australian 2nd XI cricket, scoring 345 runs against Victoria at Ian Healy Oval.

Bryce Street celebrates his triple century last year for the Queensland Academy of Sport against Victoria at Ian Healy Oval at Kalinga.

While proud of his new deal, Street, says he cannot rest on his laurels and is determined not to let his efforts last year go to waste.

“It’s nice to be rewarded for the success I had last year, my breakout year I suppose,” he said.

“Obviously it doesn’t mean much if I can’t continue to perform at that level.

“When you play for Queensland, regardless of how experienced you are, you are expected to be able to stand up and perform when required to.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming season and trying to contribute to help winning games.”

Like most sportsmen, Street said coping with COVID-19 had been difficult but he said that sports, including cricket should be able to come out the other side.

“It’s been a little bit difficult,” he said.

“I was supposed to go overseas and play in the Netherlands.

“But obviously once COVID-19 came crashing down and the airports and borders closed, there was no way to get over there, so I had to cancel that.

“The season over there has been cancelled anyway, so it didn’t make much of a difference.

“So once the lockdown started it was just a case of trying to work hard on my fitness and try and do stuff around the house, even if it was just batting in the backyard or some catching practice in the backyard, I have just tried to do fun little things to keep myself entertained in lockdown.”

Bryce Street in action for Queensland 2nd XI against Tasmania.

The Queensland squad was back in action this week, training in small groups and Street said the focus was now on the season ahead.

“Our pre-season started on time, so that was very handy for us and everything kind of went our way there,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to crack down with two to three months from when the season starts to really focus and improve my game and look to areas where I want to get better and keep trying to improve as a player.”

Street said he would continue to learn about the game in his first full season on a first-class contract and was happy to have the likes of Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne to learn from.

“I am still young and in our Bulls squad there’s senior guys above me like Burnsy, Marnus and Uzzie who have all played Test cricket,” he said.

“There are the older guys who have been around for years and guys who have played Australia A as well, so there’s lots of experience above me to delve into.

“I am always talking to people who have had experience at the next level and that’s the easiest way to learn.”