Sharon Osbourne facelift fear: 'You could look like cyclops'

Sharon Osbourne got candid about her recent face-lift surgery during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

The 67-year-old host of The Talk, who has been open in the past about her surgeries, was praised by Clarkson for her decision not to hide her cosmetic procedures. However, Osbourne explained that the process of getting work done on her face was not without its complications.

RELATED: Former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne hospitalised

RELATED: Dannii Minogue reignites her long-running feud with Sharon Osbourne

"I am (scared), sure, because you could wake up and look like cyclops. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now to be honest with you. I couldn't find my mouth," she explained.

Sharon Osbourne opens up about the side-effects of plastic surgery on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"But it was numb," she continued. "It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like, 'Why are you snarling at me?' I'm like, 'I'm not snarling, I'm not doing anything!'"

In September, Osbourne revealed on Season 10 of The Talk that she had a face lift.

"It was five weeks today that I had my operation," she said. "I had my neck done, my jowls. … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed."

Osbourne unveiling her facelift on The Talk last month.

Osbourne has been candid about her cosmetic procedures, writing in her 2013 book Unbreakable that "there's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether."

The star discussed her operation again during a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which she explained that plastic surgery doesn't complement everyone.

"I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.