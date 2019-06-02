Bruno reward lifted to $5k

A MOUNT Maria family has lifted the reward for the return of their lost dog to $5000 in a desperate plea for help.

The family's 70-kilogram pure-bred American bulldog, Bruno, was last seen on their 40-acre Mount Maria property on Christmas Day last year.

The family's other dogs remained on the property.

Owner of Bruno Michelle Mullings said although it had been six months since Bruno went missing, they would not give up hope.

"I am just so gutted that it has gone on this long,” she said.

"He is worth nothing to anybody but he is worth everything to us.”

The Mullings family is appealing to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts. They are continuing to look for Bruno in Mount Maria, Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Agnes Water and Bundaberg.

If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1300333000 or phone police on 49713222.