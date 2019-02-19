‘Health is the priority’: Brumbies won’t rush back Pocock

David Pocock will likely miss the Brumbies’ home clash against the Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

David Pocock will likely miss the Brumbies’ home clash against the Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

THE Brumbies will take a cautious approach with star Wallabies forward David Pocock as he recovers from a second concussion in three months.

The John Eales medallist lasted just five minutes in the Brumbies' season-opening Super Rugby loss to Melbourne Rebels on Friday night after suffering a head knock.

He is almost certain to miss the Brumbies' clash with the Chiefs at GIO Stadium on Saturday night, but his absence could extend to the round three assignment against the Hurricanes on March 1.

Pocock sat out the final Test of the Wallabies' Spring Tour in November due to neck and head troubles he experienced in the previous game against Italy.

The ace flanker was also concussed in January 2018 in his final game of Japanese rugby before he returned to the Brumbies following his year-long sabbatical.

Brumbies and Australian teammate Scott Sio said Pocock might need to be held back to protect his long-term health.

"I think it's good what world rugby are doing around head knocks - we don't know the extent of the effects it can have," the prop told reporters on Tuesday.

"I know 'Poey' would want to play and it looks to me he's not affected by any symptoms, but we've just got to take the right measures there and make sure his health is the priority as well."

Rugby Australia will be looking on at Pocock's recovery with interest given he is key to the Wallabies' World Cup campaign in Japan.

Pocock is among a number of Wallabies who will be forced to rest from Super Rugby games during the season to ensure they are in peak condition come September.

His absence will force a reshuffle of the Brumbies' back-row, with Lachlan McCaffrey, Tom Cusack and Wallaby Pete Samu expected to be start this weekend.

Every game of the 2019 Vodafone Super Rugby LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!