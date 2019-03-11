Menu
IN THE WORKS: The eight treatments in Central Queensland would roll out from north to south at Marlborough, Yaamba, The Caves, Marmor, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen and Miriam Vale.
News

Bruce Hwy towns getting the treatment

MATT HARRIS
by
11th Mar 2019 4:30 PM
WORK is under way to improve safety at eight town entry points along the Bruce Highway between Miriam Vale and Marlborough.

Transport and Main Roads regional director Dave Grosse said the Township Entry Treatments highlighted the change of speed limit from the highway, to the lower speed limits inside the towns.

"TET is a road safety treatment that includes signage and road marking at the entry point to communities. It is an effective visual reminder to the driver they need to slow down as they enter the town environment,” Mr Grosse said.

"Coloured road surface, widened painted median and shoulders, narrowed lane widths and retro-reflective raised pavement markers are included in the scope of works.

"The eight treatments in Central Queensland would roll out from north to south at Marlborough, Yaamba, The Caves, Marmor, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen and Miriam Vale.”

Mr Grosse said the treatments had proven to be an effective road safety initiative internationally.

"These treatments have been installed in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. They've been found to be effective in reducing both vehicle speeds and the number and severity of road crashes,” he said.

A pilot study was conducted at six towns in Queensland during 2015-16. Based on the pilot's success, there are now more than 20 towns across the state with town entry treatments.

The works began last month and are fully funded by the Australian Government through the $175.2million Additional Funding for Black Spots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades package.

Dingo Road Services were contracted to deliver the safety works.

