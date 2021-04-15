Menu
Roadworks are set to commence on a stretch of the Bruce Highway between Charnwood Road and Fairbairn Flats, south of Miriam Vale as of today.
Bruce Hwy stretch to get safety improvements

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has announced roadworks started on Thursday on a stretch of the Bruce Highway in the Gladstone region.

The safety improvement work will focus on the area between Charnwood Road and Fairbairn Flats, south of Miriam Vale.

The work will take place from Thursday to late-2022, Monday to Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadwork zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

For further information about the roadwork contact the project team in Rockhampton on

4931 1500.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

