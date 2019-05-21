Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLADSTONE man who sped off from police after being pulled over will have to pay 1800 in fines, a magistrate has ordered.
A GLADSTONE man who sped off from police after being pulled over will have to pay 1800 in fines, a magistrate has ordered. Brenda Strong GLA300114POLI
News

Bruce Hwy flee from police costs hoon $1800 in fines

Sarah Barnham
by
21st May 2019 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who sped off from police after being pulled over will have to pay $1800 in fines, a magistrate has ordered.

Daniel Scott Mitchell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving across dividing lines to perform a U-turn, driving without a licence - repeat offender, failing to remain at a place and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The 32-year-old was intercepted on December 23, 2017, on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

The court was told police asked to check Mitchell's licence but instead he handed officers a proof of age card.

Police did checks and discovered not only had Mitchell's licence expired the month before, the car was unregistered.

Mitchell told police he had bought the car from his boss and was unaware it was unregistered. Officers told Mitchell he would be fined and he returned to the police vehicle to fill out the paperwork.

Instead of waiting, Mitchell sped off in the white Holden Commodore ute, did an illegal U-turn and headed towards Calliope. Police could not locate Mitchell and he was only arrested on a warrant on May 4, 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said it was the case his client just didn't renew his licence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed an $1800 fine and disqualified Mitchell from driving for three months.

Mr Kinsella told Mitchell the penalty would be less harsh if he had just stayed at the scene.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    premium_icon Will election result usher in new investor confidence?

    News A 'total lack' of investor confidence in the months prior to the federal election is responsible for a decline in dwelling approvals in March

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Long-legged bird can put on a show

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Long-legged bird can put on a show

    News 'It is a ground dwelling bird that will only fly short distances'

    Man hospitalised after crashing into pig on CQ road

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after crashing into pig on CQ road

    News The man was taken to hospital after sustaining significant injuries

    Children to gather for National Simultaneous Storytime

    premium_icon Children to gather for National Simultaneous Storytime

    News The real reason why collaborative reading is important for children

    • 21st May 2019 3:00 PM