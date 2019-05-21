Bruce Hwy flee from police costs hoon $1800 in fines

A GLADSTONE man who sped off from police after being pulled over will have to pay 1800 in fines, a magistrate has ordered.

A GLADSTONE man who sped off from police after being pulled over will have to pay $1800 in fines, a magistrate has ordered.

Daniel Scott Mitchell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving across dividing lines to perform a U-turn, driving without a licence - repeat offender, failing to remain at a place and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The 32-year-old was intercepted on December 23, 2017, on the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

The court was told police asked to check Mitchell's licence but instead he handed officers a proof of age card.

Police did checks and discovered not only had Mitchell's licence expired the month before, the car was unregistered.

Mitchell told police he had bought the car from his boss and was unaware it was unregistered. Officers told Mitchell he would be fined and he returned to the police vehicle to fill out the paperwork.

Instead of waiting, Mitchell sped off in the white Holden Commodore ute, did an illegal U-turn and headed towards Calliope. Police could not locate Mitchell and he was only arrested on a warrant on May 4, 2019.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said it was the case his client just didn't renew his licence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed an $1800 fine and disqualified Mitchell from driving for three months.

Mr Kinsella told Mitchell the penalty would be less harsh if he had just stayed at the scene.