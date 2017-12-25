Drink driver destroys vehicle, shuts down Bruce Hwy lane

A man is believed to have been under the influence when he rolled his car near Bajool.

A man is believed to have been under the influence when he rolled his car near Bajool.

UPDATE 10.30AM: A DRIVER was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he rolled his vehicle and shut down a Bruce Hwy lane near Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services remain on scene of the single-vehicle rollover, about 1km north of Bajool.

About 200L of diesel has spilled on the road and police are conducting traffic control through the open south-bound lane near the intersection of Six Mile Road.

Police report the vehicle was "totally destroyed" when it rolled, and has since been righted.

Emergency services have not specified what type of vehicle the man was driving.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have stemmed the diesel leak, applied a soaker to the spill and one truck remains on scene as of 10.30am.

A police spokesman said the driver's roadside breath test returned a positive reading, and he remained on scene with police awaiting another test.

The man rolled the vehicle about 8.09am, but he was able to pull himself free, reportedly uninjured.

Police were unable to provide any further details on the driver.

The highway was gouged in a number of spots as the vehicle rolled, and road technicians have been called in to inspect the damage.

They are expected to arrive about 10.30am.

Police and QFES are unable to provide an estimate on when the lane will re-open.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT, 8.45AM: A LARGE diesel spill and gouge on the Bruce Hwy has shut down one lane following a crash near Bajool.

Emergency services are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Six Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles or people are involved, but reports indicate about 200L of diesel is spilling onto the stretch of road.

The call came through about 8.09am, however given the spill and debris on the road it is unknown how long the lane - believed to be north-bound - will be shut.

As of 8.40am, emergency services required technicians to attend the crash scene to assess the debris and damage.

It is understood an absorbent has been applied to capture the leak, and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is on scene.

Initial reports indicate the person was able to remove themselves from the vehicle uninjured.

Two fire fighters are doing traffic control on scene until the Queensland Police Service arrive.

Bajool is about 30km south of Rockhampton.

This is a developing situation, more information to come.