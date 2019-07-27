UPDATE: Bruce Hwy remains closed due to poor visibility

UPDATE, 8.30PM: The Bruce Highway remains closed in both directions between Aldershot and Torbanlea due to poor visibility.

A combination of fog and smoke has made it difficult for motorists to see.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to delay their travel if they can.

EARLIER, 5.45PM: Bruce Highway between Aldershot and Torbanlea has been closed due to low visibility.

A combination of smoke and fog has made it difficult for motorists to see, according to a spokesman for Maryborough Police.

The road closed about 2.15am on Saturday and it remains closed to traffic as of 5.45am.

Traffic hazard: Maryborough - Bruce Hwy CLOSED between Aldershot and Torbanlea. Diversions in place. Drive to the conditions. #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/lWuTfdMQY0 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 26, 2019

It is understood the northbound lane on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West had been closed for a short time in the early hours of Saturday morning due to debris on the road, but is believed it has now reopened.

On Wednesday morning the Maryborough-Hervey Rd was closed for several hours due to low visibility as a result of a combination of fog and smoke.

A number of traffic crashes happened near Susan River as a result of the low visibility before the road was closed.