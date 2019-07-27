Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy remains closed due to poor visibility

Carlie Walker
by
27th Jul 2019 5:43 AM | Updated: 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.30PM: The Bruce Highway remains closed in both directions between Aldershot and Torbanlea due to poor visibility. 

A combination of fog and smoke has made it difficult for motorists to see.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to delay their travel if they can.

EARLIER, 5.45PM: Bruce Highway between Aldershot and Torbanlea has been closed due to low visibility.

A combination of smoke and fog has made it difficult for motorists to see, according to a spokesman for Maryborough Police. 

The road closed about 2.15am on Saturday and it remains closed to traffic as of 5.45am.

It is understood the northbound lane on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West had been closed for a short time in the early hours of Saturday morning due to debris on the road, but is believed it has now reopened.

On Wednesday morning the Maryborough-Hervey Rd was closed for several hours due to low visibility as a result of a combination of fog and smoke. 

A number of traffic crashes happened near Susan River as a result of the low visibility before the road was closed.

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks maryborough torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The key to success in Gladstone's real estate industry

    premium_icon The key to success in Gladstone's real estate industry

    News After 17 years of experience in Gladstone, this is what Shane McLeod said the key to success is.

    Gladstone Relay for Life smashes fundraising target

    premium_icon Gladstone Relay for Life smashes fundraising target

    Community Relay for Life begins in Gladstone.

    Agnes mum's grass roots campaign for a better skate park

    premium_icon Agnes mum's grass roots campaign for a better skate park

    News An Agnes Water mum has started a fundraiser for an upgrade.

    Clinton State School's Tree Day

    premium_icon Clinton State School's Tree Day

    News Students celebrate Schools National Tree Day with Libby Trickett