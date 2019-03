Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock this afternoon. Nev Madsen

THE BRUCE Highway north of Mount Larcom is currently blocked due to a truck crash.

At 1.05pm, police were called to the scene six kilometres north of the township where they found a semi-trailer to have jackknifed.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Police have advised people travelling on the road to expect delays.

More to come.