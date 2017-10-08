Dad cuts newborn's cord by the side of the Bruce Hwy

Mother and new baby wait for the QAS halfway between Bowen and Proserpine.

A BOWEN mother of one thought she had plenty of time when making the dash to Proserpine Hospital with baby number two on the way.

She was wrong.

Half way through the 67km journey near the old Proserpine rodeo grounds Lydia Kirk screamed to her partner Chris Broucek at the wheel of their 4WD as it hurtled down the Bruce Hwy.

"I have to push, I have to push. I could feel my waters bulging and then there was a head," she said.

"He pulled over as soon as he could but at that stage she had already come and was on my chest."

Meanwhile Mr Broucek was receiving instructions from a 000 operator on loud speaker.

"They said I had to try and get her to lay down but I couldn't get the front seat to recline because of the baby seats," Mr Broucek said.

Lydia Kirk from Bowen delivered her baby by the side of the Bruce Hwy on Friday afternoon.

"But I had a nurse's kit and some blankets and I made a makeshift bed on the side of the road.

"I couldn't remove the baby because of the cord, I didn't have my Leatherman or knife and had to rip the jocks off with my hands because they were expecting the afterbirth to keep coming out."

"I had to try and save the placenta, it was all happening."

Ms Kirk said her first birth had been a marathon labour and was expecting a similar experience the second time around.

"It didn't go how we planned at all," Ms Kirk said.

"When the ambulance came they made sure bub was okay and there was no bleeding.

"And Chris cut the cord by the side of the road."

New baby born by the side of the Bruce Hwy, Layla Maree, with parents Chris Broucek and Lydia Kirk. Vanessa Dale

Ms Kirk recovering in Proserpine Hospital yesterday afternoon said she was "so happy" the birth went the way it did after a traumatic first birth with her now two and half-year-old son.

"To be able to have a labour that was so quick and easy and to do it ourselves - I cant think of anything better," she said.

"We are still on a high.

So what to call a baby born by the side of the Bruce Hwy?

Mr Broucek said after the birth he was madly Googling highway baby names but the search only returned "bad ass girl biker names".

In the end the elated parents called the new arrival Layla Maree.

The parents thanked the staff of the QAS for their road-side support, the team at the Bowen and Proserpine Hospitals and the stranger living nearby who bought wet towels while the trio was waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

In the wake of the road-side emergency Ms Kirk has called for a birthing unit to be established at the Bowen Hospital.