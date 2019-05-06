Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.
Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek. Contributed
Breaking

Bruce Hwy at a standstill after truck rollover

Matty Holdsworth
by
6th May 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a truck and car crash at Coochin Creek.

Lengthy delays are expected for motorists heading to the Sunshine Coast this Labour Day after the 1pm smash.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have assessed three patients with one transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

"They were all minor, superficial injuries," a QAS media spokesman said.

The crash occurred 3km north of Johnston Road exit with one of the northbound lanes blocked.

Delays are expected and motorists should proceed with caution.

bruce highway racq sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BEHEMOTH: Angler reels in 50kg 'fish of a lifetime'

    premium_icon BEHEMOTH: Angler reels in 50kg 'fish of a lifetime'

    Fishing Find out the type of fish caught and what makes it special.

    • 6th May 2019 2:47 PM
    Drunk Aus Day pest 'disgusted' after watching video

    premium_icon Drunk Aus Day pest 'disgusted' after watching video

    News Man's "bigotry” caught on camera in Aus Day offending

    Cool burst hits region with temperatures to drop further

    premium_icon Cool burst hits region with temperatures to drop further

    News BoM predicts colder weekend as Winter weather on the way

    LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?

    premium_icon LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?

    News It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when