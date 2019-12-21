Driver in fatal crash 6 months from retirement

Crash on the Bruce Highway at Ilbilbie.

UPDATE 11.30AM: A TRUCK driver involved in a horrific fatal crash on the Bruce Highway was just six months away from retirement.

After 40 years on the road without an incident, the truck driver has been shaken by the dramatic crash, a RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

The driver in his 50s was headed north to Brandon, near Ayr, to collect a load of mangoes when he was involved in the two-vehicle crash near Ilbilbie.

Initial police investigations indicated a man was travelling south on the Bruce Highway, near Ilbilbie about 2pm Friday, when his white Ford Ranger crashed into the Mack prime mover travelling in the opposite direction.

The mango truck driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The Helensvale man was critically injured.

RACQ CQ Rescue and paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to Mackay Base Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman wrote on Facebook the crash was heartbreaking.

"Imagine the horror of losing a loved one five days before Christmas and your world being completely turned upside down," she said.

RACQ CQ Rescue has reminded motorists to take care over the busy festive season.

"Get home safely to your friends and family this Christmas. We certainly don't want to meet you by accident," she said.

INITIAL: A MAN killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday has been identified as a Helensvale resident.

The 69-year-old man, from the Gold Coast region, was driving south on the highway, near Ilbilbie, about 2pm when his white Ford Ranger and a Mack prime mover travelling in the opposite direction collided.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Mackay Base Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man's family had been contacted.

The driver of the Mack prime mover was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any motorists that may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage to speak to police.

It is the fifth death in 21 days in the Mackay region.

