Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Jul 2019 6:58 AM
THE Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions west of Bundaberg after a truck rolled over, causing two cars to crash into it.

Emergency services were called to Apple Tree Creek around 4.40am this morning to reports a B-double truck has jack knifed across both the north and southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway.

 

 

As a result, two cars - one travelling in either direction - crashed into the truck.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said three men were transferred to Bundaberg hospital with various injuries - all in a stable condition.

Police have closed the highway in both directions near Gentle Annie Road and have advised motorists to expect delays.

