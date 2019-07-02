Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

THE Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions west of Bundaberg after a truck rolled over, causing two cars to crash into it.

Emergency services were called to Apple Tree Creek around 4.40am this morning to reports a B-double truck has jack knifed across both the north and southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway.

The @Bruce_Hwy is CLOSED both directions just north of Childers (Apple Tree Ck) after a truck crash. Pls delay travel and seek alt route #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/AhQuNCEtvK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 1, 2019

As a result, two cars - one travelling in either direction - crashed into the truck.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said three men were transferred to Bundaberg hospital with various injuries - all in a stable condition.

Police have closed the highway in both directions near Gentle Annie Road and have advised motorists to expect delays.