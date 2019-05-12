Bruce highway blocked after dangerous goods truck rollover

11.45AM: THE BRUCE Highway is blocked in both directions near Mt Larcom following a b-double rollover this morning.

The truck rolled over 15kms north of the township around 11.25am.

The truck is carrying 560kg of an yet unnamed dangerous substance.

The driver sustained minimal injuries.

Police have confirmed the highway is blocked in both directions.

Police are on scene and fireys are coming from Gladstone.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to the incident

More to come.