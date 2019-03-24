Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Massive delays, hwy at standstill after crash

by Jesse Kuch, Peter Hall
24th Mar 2019 1:15 PM

THE Bruce Highway is at a standstill after a crash near Burpengary this morning.

Motorists heading south towards Brisbane are warned of massive delays all the way back to the Glass House Mountains, with the worst patch extending from Burpengary to Elimbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics attended the single vehicle crash with trailer rollover at 10.44am.

A stable patient was transported to Redcliffe Hospital with no serious injuries.

The RACQ warns motorists to be patient and avoid the area if possible.

More Stories

bruce hwy editors picks glass house mountains traffic

Top Stories

    'Hard-working' businessman avoids jail over attack

    premium_icon 'Hard-working' businessman avoids jail over attack

    News A MAN who claims he has a reputation as a "hard-working business owner” has escaped spending time in jail after a violent attack on a woman.

    • 24th Mar 2019 1:56 PM
    Two people escape New Auckland house fire

    premium_icon Two people escape New Auckland house fire

    News RESIDENTS of a Gladstone home rescued from from New Auckland address

    Turn back the clock for 1920s-themed ball

    premium_icon Turn back the clock for 1920s-themed ball

    News 'We thought it was (a great) idea and it was bit unique'

    PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    News See all the photos from the inaugural women in business awards.