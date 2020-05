CRISP: A cold snap appears to have broken a four decade old weather record.

CRISP: A cold snap appears to have broken a four decade old weather record.

IT APPEARS a four decade old weather record was broken in Gladstone yesterday during a cold snap felt across the state.

Gladstone had its coldest May day in 42 years with a chilly maximum of 13.2 degrees.

The previous record was set on May 12, 1978 when the mercury rose to 13.8 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expected to confirm the record at midday today.

More to come.