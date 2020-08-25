Menu
A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said Gladstone had endured below average temperatures to start the week, however, warmer conditions lay ahead.
BRRR: Gladstone shivers through colder start to the week

Jacobbe McBride
25th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
THE Gladstone region has shivered through a cold start to the week, but the weather bureau says relief is on the way.

The Gladstone Airport recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5C this morning, which a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said was below average based on recent conditions.

“That compares to a minimum average of 12.6C for August,” she said.

“So it is a few degrees below average, around four, but slightly warmer than Monday morning so it might just be the two days in a row of cold conditions.”

The spokeswoman said Gladstone only avoided frost due to its positioning on the coastal fringe of Central Queensland.

“Inland there would have been frost, yes, you would not have had to travel too far west to experience frosty conditions,” she said.

“Biloela recorded a minimum temperature this morning of 1.7C so the temperature could have plummeted quite quickly the further inland you travelled.
“Gladstone is just that little bit closer to the coast that there is a tiny bit of moisture in the air which helps to insulate things overnight.

“Even so, there is quite a dry air mass sitting over Queensland at the moment which is why you are experiencing those below average temperatures.”

The spokeswoman told Gladstone residents not to fret over more cold weather, as a gradual increase in temperature was on the way.

“For the coastal parts there should be a gradual increase over the next couple of mornings,” she said.
“Tomorrow morning may even be a little bit warmer than this morning, probably not noticeably.
“But Thursday is when we get a little bit more moisture coming back in from the ocean and south-easterly winds.

“Thursday morning should be closer to the average, if not slightly above, and from then onwards it should be reasonably close to the average for minimum temps for the weekend.”

The spokeswoman said the Gladstone region was not expecting any rainfall for the next couple of days, with potential shower activity for the weekend.

“It will not be significant rainfall and if you do see anything it will be confined to the coastal strip and the more exposed parts of the coast like the islands.”

