Revealed: the NFL clubs looking at Holmes

Valentine Holmes trains at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida in January. Picture: Angus Mordant

VALENTINE Holmes' NFL dream is alive and kicking.

Blindside can reveal five NFL clubs, including the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, have expressed interest in the Queensland Origin star following his workout in Tampa Bay on Monday.

Several scouts spoke casually with Holmes after he completed his combine-style session at the indoor facility of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the interest ramped up the following day when the Browns and Vikings contacted Holmes personally to gauge how serious he is about making the NFL.

The five clubs have until today to formally sign Holmes under a free-agency deal.

Should the Friday deadline pass without a contract, the NFL will decide whether to name Holmes as one of four development players under the sport's International Pathway Program.

Former NRL star Valentine Holmes, second from left, front row, at the NFL tryouts with other combine hopefuls.

Seven international athletes underwent testing last Monday, meaning three guys will be cut by the NFL in the coming days. But the interest in Holmes from NFL clubs suggests he is almost certainly safe, with the former Sharks winger clocking the fastest 40-yard sprint time, 4.45 seconds, of the IPP contingent.

It now appears there is no hope of Holmes returning to the NRL this season

Images of his training workout showed how much he has bulked up in just three months.

Holmes has stacked on 8kg of muscle to weigh in at 97kg and most importantly has retained his speed - making him an impressive athletic specimen in the eyes of NFL scouts.