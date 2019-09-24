Brownlow winner an extraordinary loser
The next medal Nat Fyfe wants draped around his neck is for winning an AFL premiership.
Amid the elation of his second Brownlow on Monday night, Fyfe spoke of his impatience around achieving team success.
He has never captained Fremantle in a final and their only grand final was the 2013 loss to Hawthorn.
"I'd hate to be sitting at the end of my career with two or maybe three Brownlows and no premiership," Fyfe said.
"I'd trade these in, in a heartbeat, just for the opportunity to be able to play in another grand final.
"I'm so jealous of the teams that get to compete this weekend. Let's hope that the next medal around my neck is (for) a premiership."
Only Gary Ablett - during his time with the Gold Coast Suns - has been able to perform better on Brownlow night in a team that had as little success as the 13th-ranked Dockers, a TV sports statistician revealed.
Fyfe polled three votes in four defeats (second only to Ablett's six three-vote games in losses in 2012).
Lowest ladder positions for Brownlow medallists— Swamp (@sirswampthing) September 23, 2019
14 - Gary Ablett jnr 2013
13 - NAT FYFE 2019
12 - Trent Cotchin 2012
12 - Paul Kelly 1995
12 - Colin Austen 1949
12 - Denis Ryan 1936
11 - Bob Skilton 1963
11 - Allan Hopkins 1930
@freodockers @AFL #Brownlow
Fyfe was also in the rare position of winning the Brownlow without being able to thank his senior coach in person, after the Dockers sensationally sacked Ross Lyon last month.
Fyfe paid rich tribute to Lyon's influence on his career, saying a kick up the bum last December had helped propel him to another Brownlow.
"That was enough of a spark to really get going," Fyfe said. "It's a hard call. It's a big call from the club to make this (sacking Lyon), particularly not knowing who the next appointment is going to be.
"You won't be able to replace a Ross Lyon - he will be back in footy circles … I'm sure, because he's just so valuable to the game."
Fyfe pointed out Fremantle had beaten three of the four preliminary finalists. He was a popular winner and was outstanding in his acceptance speech and media conference.
Fyfe polled 33 votes, prevailing over two players from successful teams - Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield (27) and Brisbane's Lachie Neale (26) - and another from a battler in Carlton's Patrick Cripps (26).
Fyfe only played 20 games and the Dockers managed just nine wins for the season. It mattered little for a player who now has more career Brownlow votes than games, a feat only previously achieved by pre-war great and three-time medallist Haydn Bunton Sr.
Fyfe polled maximum votes nine times, including a stunning run of three straight best-afield performances between rounds six and eight.
He finished with almost as many votes in losses as he did wins, a stark contrast to his nod in 2015 when he didn't poll a single vote in a season Freo went 18-4 and the history of the award, which has traditionally rewarded winners.
If Nat Fyfe was split into two players, Nat Fyfe in wins and Nat Fyfe in losses, both of them would've finished in the top 18 overall.— Max Laughton (@maxlaughton) September 23, 2019
Fyfe in wins - 17 votes
Fyfe in losses - 16 votes#Brownlow @FOXFOOTY
CLUB BY CLUB TOP FIVES
Adelaide Crows
14 - Brad Crouch
8 - Matt Crouch
7 - Rory Sloane
6 - Alex Keath
5 - Eddie Betts
Brisbane Lions
26 - Lachie Neale
19 - Dayne Zorko
13 - Jarryd Lyons
11 - Charlie Cameron
6 - Eric Hipwood
Carlton
26 - Patrick Cripps
6 - Marc Murphy
6 - Sam Walsh
5 - Ed Curnow
3 - Charlie Curnow
Collingwood
23 - Brodie Grundy
18 - Adam Treloar
14 - Scott Pendlebury
7 - Steele Sidebottom
5 - Jamie Elliott
Essendon
16 - Zach Merrett
14 - Dylan Shiel
8 - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
3 - Dyson Heppell
3 - Michael Hurley
Fremantle
33 - Nat Fyfe
11 - Michael Walters
8 - David Mundy
5 - Luke Ryan
4 - Bradley Hill
Geelong
27 - Patrick Dangerfield
24 - Tim Kelly
13 - Gary Ablett*
11 - Mitch Duncan
5 - Tom Hawkins
Gold Coast
7 - David Swallow
5 - Jack Martin
5 - Touk Miller
4 - Brayden Fiorini
1 - Jarrod Witts
GWS
17 - Stephen Coniglio
13 - Jeremy Cameron
12 - Lachie Whitfield
11 - Josh Kelly
9 - Tim Taranto
Hawthorn
11 - Jaeger O'Meara
10 - Ricky Henderson
10 - James Worpel
8 - James Sicily
5 - Jack Gunston, Liam Shiels
Melbourne
17 - Max Gawn
12 - Clayton Oliver
6 - Tom McDonald
4 - Bayley Fritsch
4 - James Harmes
North Melbourne
18 - Shaun Higgins
10 - Ben Cunnington
10 - Jack Ziebell
8 - Ben Brown
6 - Cameron Zurhaar
Port Adelaide
16 - Travis Boak
10 - Robbie Gray
7 - Tom Rockliff
6 - Sam Gray
6 - Ollie Wines
Richmond
23 - Dustin Martin*
11 - Bachar Houli
8 - Dion Prestia
6 - Trent Cotchin
5 - Shai Bolton
St Kilda
12 - Seb Ross
11 - Jack Billings
7 - Rowan Marshall
5 - Jade Gresham
4 - Josh Bruce
Sydney
16 - Luke Parker
9 - Josh Kennedy
6 - Isaac Heeney
5 - Oliver Florent
4 - Tom Papley, Sam Reid
West Coast
17 - Elliot Yeo
15 - Luke Shuey
13 - Andrew Gaff
12 - Dom Sheed
8 - Jack Darling
Western Bulldogs
22 - Marcus Bontempelli
22 - Jack Macrae
15 - Josh Dunkley
7 - Aaron Naughton
5 - Lachie Hunter