Brown snake no match for Calliope woman armed with tongs

BIG BROWN: Calliope woman Sharyne Hussey had no dramas in relocating this Eastern brown snake from her back patio.

WHILE many would run in the opposite direction from an Eastern brown snake, a Calliope woman has faced one front on.

After spotting a 2m beast on her back patio, Sharyne Hussey's first emotion was fear, given her two dogs, a rottweiler and a cattle dog were also outside.

But it was quickly replaced with determination, realizing the snake was placid and just looking for shade, Mrs Hussey took it upon herself to relocate it.

Armed with a bag and a pair of tongs, Mrs Hussey said she approached the snake calmly and slowly, using the tongs to grasp the snake right behind its head.

BIG BROWN: Calliope woman Sharyne Hussey had no dramas in relocating this Eastern brown snake from her back patio.

"The weather has been humid, it wasn't moving, just looking for shade, if it was stirred up I wouldn't have tried” she said.

"We have bushland near us so I just let it go, I used to live on an arrearage in Calliope and would always be relocating snakes, it wasn't a big deal.

"It's just common sense, you've got to get the job done, there are families with kids and pets so it is important to warm people to watch where they are stepping.”