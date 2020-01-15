Menu
Subscribe
Brown heading back in Roar return

by Marco Monteverde
15th Jan 2020 4:22 PM
Corey Brown is returning to Brisbane Roar.

Brown, whose Melbourne Victory contract has been terminated, is understood to be on his way home to Brisbane to re-join the three-time A-League champions.

The 26-year-old left back won the Gary Wilkins Medal, the honour awarded to the Roar's player of the year, in 2017.

 

Corey Brown is heading back to Brisbane Roar after the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
However, in April the following year, he left Brisbane to join the Victory after 100 appearances in all competitions for the Roar.

Brown made 23 appearances for the Victory last season, but has this season struggled for game time, starting in only three of the club's 13 A-League matches.

 

Brown's signing is the first for the Roar in this month's transfer window, and is set to be complemented by the imminent arrival of former Socceroos striker Scott McDonald.

a-league brisbane roar corey brown melbourne victory

