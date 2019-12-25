‘Brought me to tears’: Early Christmas for cancer patient

Darlene Adsett (centre back) has been reunited with her family after finishing cancer treatment just in time for Christmas. Pictured: Charlotte, 13, Darcie, 10 and Greg Adsett.

CHRISTMAS has come early for a Coles Tannum Sands employee who has been battling breast cancer this year.

Darlene Adsett received two lots of good news in the past week: firstly her treatment, which has been ongoing since April, was finished and secondly, the staff and shoppers at Coles had raised more than $2000 for her to take more time off work.

“It brought me to tears,” Mrs Adsett said.

“It’s something I never expected.”

Mrs Adsett has been working at Coles for 30 years, the latter 15 at Tannum Sands.

She found a lump in April before having a mammogram that lead to her cancer diagnosis.

With a family history of the disease after a lumpectomy she chose to undergo four rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation.

During her treatment she used up all of her sick and holiday leave and was unable to apply for long service until next year.

It was then the team at Coles decided to fundraise to help Mrs Adsett.

Grocery manager Sam Schooth offered to shave his beard if they could raise $2000 – a goal they exceeded last weekend.

However the help didn’t stop there. Various co-workers helped Mrs Adsett throughout her treatment through small favours like cooking meals.

“It was very overwhelming,” Mrs Adsett said.

“It’s such a traumatic time to go through in your life.

“For someone to do that, give me more time off to heal, you can’t put that into words.”

Mrs Adsett has two daughters, Charlotte, 13 and Darcie, 10, who she has had to spend time away from while undergoing radiation.

With her treatment complete, she has been reunited with her family just in time for Christmas.

“It was very emotional on

Friday,” she said.

“I finished all my treatment just in time for Christmas to be able to … be at home with my girls.”

She couldn’t praise the staff at Coles for organising the fundraiser and her friends in Bororen who donated enough.

“I just love them all,” she said.

“It wasn’t something I asked for but I have been shown so much love and support, it’s unbelievable.”