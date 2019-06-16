Menu
CLOSE MATCH: Tannum Sands Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers met again on the weekend at Dennis Park. Pictured is their clash earlier this year.
CLOSE MATCH: Tannum Sands Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers met again on the weekend at Dennis Park. Pictured is their clash earlier this year. Matt Taylor GLA270419LEAG
Rugby League

Brothers win after foggy game against Seagulls

liana walker
by
16th Jun 2019 5:55 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: A tough game in even tougher conditions saw Brothers score a 38-24 away win over the Tannum Seagulls at Dennis Park on Saturday.

A close first half finished at 24-all before Brothers took charge in the second stanza. that

"The conditions weren't great, a fog came in and the ball was slippery,” Seagulls coach Steve Gehrmann said.

"They got an early try in the second half.”

Gehrmann said looking forward the team needed to work on giving 100 per cent in their matches.

"We're not doing the smart stuff,” he said.

"We don't complete (our moves) if we've got something set up.”

Brothers coach Danny Blair said a pep talk before the second half helped them win the game.

"We spoke about our mistakes and us giving away silly penalties,” Blair said.

"I said if we muscle up in defence and minimise our mistakes we could tough that game out and to our team's credit that's exactly what they did.”

Next week, Brothers clash with the Wallabys and the Seagulls have a bye.

Gladstone Observer

