Brother’s tribute after beloved larrikin’s motorcycle death

Daniel James Chambers was 28 years old and enjoying life as an uncle to a baby girl when his life was stolen after his motorcycle crashed with a ute at Riverhills last Wednesday.

The Karalee man was driving at the intersection of Sumners and Wacol Station roads when the crash happened. Daniel died at the scene.

The young larrikin leaves behind devastated parents Kay and Wayne Chambers and brother Matt, who with his partner welcomed a little girl late last year.

"It's with great sadness that the world lost a one of a kind last night," Matt said shortly following the tragedy.

Daniel Chambers has been remembered as a "legend of a bloke". Picture: Mitch Taaffee

"He will be truly missed by a lot of people.

"Love you now and forever Daniel."

Daniel has been remembered as a "legend of a bloke" by family and friends as they come to terms with his unexpected passing.

"You were a absolute legend of a bloke mate.

"Would always make a sh*tty situation a laugh. And definitely good for a good night out. "Love ya mate you'll be missed by many," said friend Bandon Cook in a touching message to his mate.

"I can't remember a time when you weren't in my life, the impact you and Matt Chambers have had on my life helped shaped me to be who I am today and I can't thank you enough," said friend Mason Cole.

"No matter where you are or how far away I'll never forget the memories and cherish every moment I ever had with you they were and always will be the best moments in my life... you will always be in my heart."

Beloved brother and fun friend Daniel Chambers will be remembered at a funeral this week following his motorcycle crash death last Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Tara Helmons said "I'm so glad I knew you".

"You were such a wild child... always the life of the party. Most importantly just the nicest dude."

Mitch Taaffe shared his grief in a Facebook tribute.

"Mate, I only saw you Wednesday lunch time. You came to my work to give me your left over lunch, half a packet of Macca's chips.

"You would pop into my work every second day, to annoy me, to rev limiter whatever you were in or to just come say g'day.

"You have touched so many people and have had an incredible impact on so many people's lives and I hope you're looking down on us all seeing it.

"Your one of a kind mate, purely unique. I'm going to miss you mate I'm going to miss that cheeky smile, the laughs you would bring to everyone and the big heart that you had for every single individual."

Flowers and Bundaberg Rum bottles have been left at the site of the crash that took Daniel Chamber's life last week. Picture: Mitch Taaffe

Flowers and a collection of Bundaberg Rum bottles have also been left by mourners in memory of Daniel at the crash site at Riverhills.

He will be laid to rest at a private funeral service this Friday, which will be restricted due to COVID-19 regulations.

Fittingly, those in attendance have been encouraged to wear bright colours, in tribute to a fun and vibrant young man loved by many.

Originally published as Brother's tribute after beloved larrikin's motorcycle death