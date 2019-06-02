Brothers' player sent off in top-of-the-table clash

GOT YOU: Brothers' Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Valleys players in their top-of-the-table A-grade match.

GOT YOU: Brothers' Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Valleys players in their top-of-the-table A-grade match. Matt Taylor GLA010619LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a nailbiting top-of-the-table clash the Gladstone Brothers defeated the Gladstone Valleys.

Just six points separated the two teams at the final whistle, with Brothers taking the away win 30-24 despite playing with 12 men, after Tyrone Lockrey was sent off in the first half.

Brothers took the lead early with Ronan McGuire and Dan Jones scoring tries.

The side of experienced and young players managed to stay ahead in the tough encounter against their long time rivals.

Brothers' coach Danny Blair said both teams played a good, determined game.

"It was a very physical contest,” Blair said.

"You always want to try and play your best against the best and the Valleys didn't disappoint, they threw everything at us.

"I was quite happy with the way our team stuck together.”

Valleys coach Russell O'Dwyer credited Brothers for playing a strong game from the start.

"We just didn't play real good footy (Saturday). It's not the end of the world,” O'Dwyer said.

"We'll get ready for next week for Tannum.

"We just gotta regroup and play 80 minutes of football.”

O'Dwyer said fullback Tom Gaston was the star of the match for the Valleys.

"He's the smallest kid on the path and he just did everything he had to do.”

Next week Valleys take on Tannum while the Brothers have a bye.