Brothers off to flying start in women’s 7s

Brothers' player Prue Peters finds room to move in the Rugby Capricornia’s women’s 7s clash with Colts on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Winger Bree Spreadborough scored five tries for Brothers in their impressive start to the Rugby Capricornia women’s 7s season.

They recorded three wins against Colts – 22-nil, 29-5 and 43-5 – at Victoria Park on Saturday.

It was a good day for the Brethren, whose men’s teams were also in the winner’s circle. Brothers 1 beat Frenchville 31-7 while Brothers 2 downed Mt Morgan 33-12.

Six teams, including new additions Blackwater and Gladstone, are involved in the women’s 7s this year.

Each weekend, two groups of three teams will play a round robin, with the top two then playing a decider.

Blackwater were drawn against Brothers and Colts but were a late withdrawal, meaning Brothers and Colts faced off three times.

Brothers coach Trevor Robertson said they were all good contests.

“We got three good wins and had three good hit-outs,” he said.

“If you can start with three wins that’s a huge positive because I think it’s going to be a pretty competitive season.

“Both teams had a number of girls playing their first game but we probably had a good nucleus of girls with experience, including Gemma Brennan, Jess Powell and Emmaley McMurdy.

“We probably had a few advantages there but Colts certainly put some pressure on us.”

Robertson said the game plan on Saturday was to keep it simple.

“The standard thing with 7s is moving the ball to the space and moving it early; sometimes we did it well and sometimes we were a bit rusty.

“One of our strategies was to get the ball to Bree Spreadborough early and give her some space.

“That certainly worked for us, and she finished the day with five tries and was probably the pick of our players.”

Layne Ivey, who divided her time between the wing and centre, also bagged a couple of good tries, while Carlee Clews was strong defensively.

Brothers will this weekend be up against Colts and Gladstone, who were victorious in their three-way contest with Biloela and Cap Coast.

