Brothers keen to put icing on the cake in women’s 7s

Scrum half Prue Peters has been one of Brothers’ best all season and will be looking for a big performance on grand final day on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

Scrum half Prue Peters has been one of Brothers’ best all season and will be looking for a big performance on grand final day on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Brothers women’s 7s team finished the regular season the same way they started it – with three comprehensive victories.

They finished on top of the ladder and will be looking to maintain their impressive form in the competition’s grand final day at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park on Saturday.

Brothers, along with Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast will play a series of games that will ultimately determine the grand finalists, who will face off at 5.30pm.

That game, along with the reserve grade men’s final (Colts v Biloela) at 3.30pm and the A-grade men’s final (Brothers v Gladstone) at 6pm will be livestreamed on this website.

Brothers women’s coach Trevor Robertson said he had been impressed by the “consistency of the rugby across the board” this season.

Gladstone, who are new to the competition, were second after the regular season, ahead of Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast.

Brothers' Lilly Yarrow in full flight in a round game against Colts. Photo: Jann Houley

Brothers head into grand final day with plenty of momentum after piling on 135 points in their three wins over Biloela last weekend.

Scrum half Prue Peters and centre Emmaley McMurdy were at their scintillating best in those contests and will be key players for Brothers again on Saturday.

Robertson said Peters had been a revelation in her first year of senior rugby, and fellow schoolgirls Lily Yarrow and Jess Olsen were also making their mark in the top grade.

Tayla Chapman had shown some dramatic improvement over the season, and put in a strong defensive effort against Biloela.

Experienced campaigners Jess Powell and Helena Turner will look to lead the way on Saturday.

Robertson said the five women’s teams had been split into two pools, with Brothers and Gladstone in Pool A and Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast in Pool B.

The top four teams then play crossover games to decide the finalists.

“Everybody starts on zero points but teams get some reward for where they finished the regular season,” he said.

“The beauty of this format is it gives every team an even shot. If they’re good enough on the day, they can win it.

“Our main focus will be defending well. If we defend well, I’m confident that our attack will take care of itself.”

More stories

A-grade Brothers progress to grand final

’Freakish, unfortunate’: Bad break for Brothers No.8

Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire