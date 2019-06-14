Brothers Junior Rugby League Fields will come alive

State High Sharks played their grand final match against Tannum Sands SHS in the mixed division two competition late last year.

TOUCH: Gladstone Past Brothers Junior Rugby League Fields will host the Gladstone Port Curtis Touch Association grand finals tomorrow afternoon.

There will be a total of 17 games, 28 teams and three divisions with mixed, men and ladies.

Association president Ben Bultreys said grand final spots will be up for grabs.

"It's a round robin where each team will play two games and the two teams with the most points will play in the grand finals," he said.

"At this stage the mixed decider will be at 4.30pm, men at 5.15pm and ladies at 6pm."

Bultreys said there's incentive for the teams with prizes to be won for the grand final victors.

There will also be action off the field with a jumping castle for the children.

"There will be a BBQ throughout the day and also live music from 7pm," Bultreys said.

Bultreys took over from Shane Gibson as president at the start of the season.

"Shane and his wife Jo have still stayed as committee members which is a great help to the Gladstone Port Curtis Touch Association," Bultreys said.

"The year has started off well with 16 mixed teams playing on a Monday night, five men and seven women teams playing on a Wednesday night.

"This gives us over 300 members registered and playing in our association this year. We have had large numbers of new juniors starting this year which has been a great surprise."

GPCTA will also be taking registrations for the next season which will start on July 15.

Contact Bultreys on 0435562978 for more details.