Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brothers dead after being found unconscious in pool

by Gerard Cockburn
3rd Apr 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM

THE two toddlers who were found in a backyard pool in Morayfield on March 25 have died.

Michael Porter, 2, and Josh Porter, 16 months, passed away in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Parents Jo and Carmen Porter have released a statement on the boys' death.

"It is with great sadness that we advise that our boys are no longer with us," the parents said.

"Our family is incredibly grateful for the support and care provided by staff of the Queensland Children's Hospital."

The boys had been in a critical state since the near drowning incident last week.

Paramedics were called to the private residence on Michael Ave at 4.31pm on March 25 with reports of two unconscious children being pulled from the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated them on the scene before they were taken to hospital.

More Stories

editors picks morayfield pool safety

Top Stories

    ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

    premium_icon ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

    News The venue hosts a variety of workshops on a weekly basis and there's something for everyone.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    premium_icon Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    News Find out where and why you'll see low flying choppers.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    premium_icon Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    News They have a history with Clown Doctors that spans over two decades.