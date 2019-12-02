Brothers busted with $90K worth of drugs in car boot

IN COURT: Half brothers Timothy, 36 and Ricki Redpath, 41 (pictured) were caught with over $90,000 worth of marijuana while traveling in a car at Mount Larcom in January.

TWO half-brothers caught up in a large commercial drug operation were caught with $90,000 worth of marijuana in the boot of a car when moving the drugs to an unknown location – a court was told.

Timothy, 36 and Ricki Redpath, 41 pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Monday to one count each of possession dangerous drugs exceeding a quantity of more than 500 grams.

The pair were travelling in a car at Mount Larcom on January 7 when they were intercepted by police.

The court was told police became suspicious of the pair and decided to search the vehicle.

In the boot police found a cardboard box containing 30 individually wrapped “one pond” parcel of dried marijuana.

In total there was about 13.34kg of the drug worth about $90,000. Each separate parcel was worth about $3000.

The police also found Ricki in possession of $1000 cash in $50 notes.

Both were arrested however during an interview with police Ricki said his brother Timothy had “nothing to do with it”.

The court was told Ricki admitted to owning the drugs but the cash was money he earned from his own painting business.

But these submissions weren’t accepted by police as during investigations officers found a palm print from Timothy on the packaging of the drugs.

Ricki told police he was the “courier” for the drugs and was delivering them to a location.

In return he would receive one of the wrapped parcels of drugs.

The court was told Ricki, a father, was involved in a car crash in 2005 and suffered back and neck fractures.

He used marijuana to self-medicate in the beginning but started to use it regularly.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said since being charged Ricki has been off the marijuana.

Mr Ahlstrand said Ricki was a hardworking successful businessman. He said Timothy, also a father, had also worked most of his life however recently became unemployed.

The court was told Timothy knew of the drugs but was not aware of the commercial element. Timothy also owned the car being used to transport the drugs.

Ricki was sentenced to two years’ jail suspended after serving four months in jail for an operational period of four years.

Unlike his brother, Timothy walked free from the courthouse. He was sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended for two years.