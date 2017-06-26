Bracewell brothers, 3 and 6, win big at the show

Jed and Angus Gordon's 26kg pumpkin took home some well-earned prizes at the Mt Larcom Show on Saturday.

GRINNING from ear to ear, two little boys walked away from the Mt Larcom Show carrying a collection of ribbons, trophies and their home-grown 26kg pumpkin.

The Bracewell brothers' hard work and commitment was rewarded on Saturday when the pumpkin they'd grown for the last four months won three separate prizes.

Three-year-old Jed Gordon and his six-year-old brother Angus were helped by their father Mark Gordon in nurturing the giant pumpkin at their family farm about 15km from Mount Larcom.

The country siblings had to buy special pumpkin seeds from eBay before planting, watering the pumpkin daily.

"These kids are about as country as they get," their mum Karlie Gordon said.

Mrs Gordon said her children were 100 percent committed to the job, though her eldest, Angus, who attends Ambrose State School, "was a bit more interested of course.

"They collected the cow poo ... they collected the chook poo ... they fertilised their pumpkin every day."

When asked how her kids reacted to the prizes their pumpkin had earned she said, "[they were] so excited."

"The smile on his (Angus') face when he walked in and saw all those ribbons was beautiful and priceless."

The whopping 26kg home-grown pumpkin was named 'Champion of home grown,' 'Section best for produce' and also won first place for the best pumpkin at the show.

"[Angus] was just bouncing up and down at seeing all the big trophies and ribbons," his mum said.

"He was running around telling all these strangers 'oh my God have you seen my pumpkin? It won!'"