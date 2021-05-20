Brother of infamous ‘girl in the cupboard’ jailed for shocking acts

The brother of Natasha Ryan, who was sensationally found alive hiding in a cupboard during her suspected murderer's trial, has been jailed over a string of shocking assaults on his partner and child.

Jason Robert Ryan, 24, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday to 14 charges including assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, all as domestic violence offences.

The court heard Ryan had been in a relationship with his partner since 2015 and assaulted her a number of times between 2017 and 2020.

The assaults included an incident where Ryan threw her to the ground while she was pregnant and another where he choked her.

He also threw keys at her, cutting her with them, punched, kicked and squished her face between his hands to the point of her teeth cutting the inside of her mouth.

Ryan also turned on his own child.

During a train trip from Brisbane to Bundaberg, Ryan used his hand to cover the child's mouth and nose as it was crying.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court the victim sustained a ruptured eardrum as a result of one of the assaults.

Ms Kelly said Ryan had committed multiple acts of physical, verbal and emotional attacks against the victim.

The court heard Ryan had spent 207 days in pre-sentence custody which was declarable as time already served and Ms Kelly submitted a head sentence of no less than four years imprisonment was an appropriate penalty for Ryan.

Ryan's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client's plea came at an early opportunity and that it was his first time in custody.

Mr Larter told the court his client had suffered a "significant traumatic event in his life" - the disappearance of his sister Natasha Ryan when she was just 14 years old.

Natasha Ryan was presumed dead for five years and Leonard John Fraser confessed to her murder. She was found hiding in her Rockhampton boyfriend's home in 2003.

She was thought to have been killed by serial killer Leonard John Fraser but was sensationally found alive, hiding in a cupboard at her boyfriend's house in Rockhampton, during the trial of her alleged murderer.

She had been missing for almost five years.

Mr Larter said during the time she was missing and presumed dead his family had held a funeral for his sister and the relationship of his parents broke down.

He also found it difficult to cope with the media frenzy after his sister was found alive.

Mr Larter said Ryan had never received any counselling to help cope with the ordeal.

He said Ryan's brother also died in a crash.

Judge Michael Rackemann took into account Ryan's plea of guilty and submissions made to the court and described Ryan's offending as "disgraceful".

"Your disgraceful conduct is rightly to be abhorred," he said.

Ryan was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment with another nine month sentence to be served cumulatively.

He will be eligible for parole in April next year.

