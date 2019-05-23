Brother-in-law needs stitches after one-punch attack

Troy Lionel Bebendorf pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A FACEBOOK post landed two Gladstone men in strife after one was punched in the face and the other found himself before a magistrate.

The court was told the victim, Bebendorf's brother-in-law, had posted a photo of his car at the Benaraby Dragway with a caption that indicated he had been pulled over by police.

Several messages were exchanged between the victim, Bebendorf and another family member arguing about the post.

The victim returned to Bebendorf's address and the pair began to argue.

The court was told the victim "shaped up” and Bebendorf punched the man in the face.

The victim went to hospital and needed five stitches near his eye.

Bebendorf told police the victim provoked him and admitted to the blow, the court was told.

He told officers that even after the victim was knocked to the ground he kept arguing.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 33-year-old client had been a truck driver for the past 14 years.

She said on the day of offending Bebendorf's brother-in-law attended her client's house and "caused a scene”.

"My client told him to leave numerous, numerous times,” Ms Hight said.

Ms Hight said the pair usually got along fine but at the moment "were not talking”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was clear for Bebendorf that on this occasion common sense and maturity did not prevail.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $1800 fine and a conviction was recorded.