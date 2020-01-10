Menu
Crime

Brothel workers may 'not have known' they were breaking law

by Lea Emery
10th Jan 2020 6:16 PM
THE owner of an alleged illegal brothel claimed some of her massage parlour workers were not aware what they were doing was against the law, a court was told.

Blissful Body Massage owner Yuxia Yin attempted today in the Southport Magistrates Court to block having her massage parlour in Crestwood Plaza, Molendinar, permanently declared an illegal brothel.

Her barrister Roger Yu also tried to remove the temporary declaration as an illegal brothel, which was placed on Blissful Body Massage last month.

"The workers may not have been aware that certain things were not to be done," Mr Yu told the court.

The shut down notices placed on Blissful Body Massage last month. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
The shut down notices placed on Blissful Body Massage last month. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

"(My client) will make it clear to workers that only lawful business can be done."

Blissful Body Massage was hit with a temporary declaration as an illegal brothel at the end of last year after police raids.

Police shut down two illegal brothels at Ashmore and one at Southport with permanent declarations as illegal brothels following the raids.

The orders mean the business owner can only enter the premises with a court order and other people may only enter for lawful purposes.

The Molendinar massage parlour, which is near a supermarket and burger place, was targeted by an undercover police operation.

Court documents state when police raided the massage parlour one of the workers agreed to provide sexual services at the end of the massage for an additional $50.

Body fluid stains were found on a wall as well as dirty towels and used tissues, court documents revealed.

The massage parlour at Crestwood Plaza. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
The massage parlour at Crestwood Plaza. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Police also uncovered a number of text messages including one that read: "Ok, full service quickie available".

Mr Yu today told the court Yin wanted to reopen the massage parlour.

"At the moment my client is negotiating with centre management to let them continue the business and let them do it lawfully," he said.

Mr Yu said if the declaration was removed Yin would only run a legitimate massage parlour or change the type of business entirely.

"The business is my client's main source of income," he said.

Mr Yu said Yin signed a five-year lease in 2018.

The matter was adjourned to February 7 to give Yin time to prepare documentation opposing the permanent declaration.

The temporary declaration will remain in place until then.

