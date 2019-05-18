Koepka rewrites history to torch PGA field

Brooks Koepka has produced two days of remarkable golf. Picture: Getty

Brooks Koepka has produced two days of remarkable golf. Picture: Getty

AUSTRALIA'S Adam Scott is back in contention, but a record-setting 36-hole total from Brooks Koepka has earned him a seven-shot lead at the US PGA Championship in New York.

Tiger Woods, who won the Masters in his last start, will miss the cut.

Overnight leader Koepka backed up his record-equalling 63 with a five-under-par 65 on day two, and his total of 128 is the lowest 36-hole total in major championship history.

It beat the previous record of 130, which only five players had recorded. Defending champion Koepka is now poised for a fourth major trophy in two years.

His 12-under total is a mountain to climb for competitors during the weekend at New York's notoriously difficult Bethpage Black course.

Koepka's nearest challengers sit at five-under - including fellow three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (66) and Queenslander Scott (64).

Adam Scott was on fire in the second round, keeping his tournament hopes alive. Picture: AP

Scott was on track to become just the second player to shoot 62 at the majors, but missed a 60cm putt for par at the par-three 17th.

He was then forced to save a miraculous par at the 18th.

He made an incredible 50m in putts on Friday (local time), including long-range birdies on his first three holes to rocketed into contention.

But he might be left to wonder what could have been, missing five putts inside 3m.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson (67), Daniel Berger (66) and Kelly Kraft (65) are all at four-under.

Having struggled to a 73 to plummet to five-over, Woods will miss the four-over cut.

Former PGA champion Jason Day dropped four shots during a 74 and, at three-over, is tied with countryman Cameron Smith(70).

"It was frustrating today. I had no idea where the ball was going and I was losing it right and left," Day said.

"The crazy thing is, I am still in it. But it depends how Brooks plays today."

Lucas Herbert (through 17 holes) is a stroke behind at four-over, while Marc Leishman's 74 plummeted him to an eight-over total.

Leishman is sure to miss the 36-hole cut.

Also certain of an early exit from the tournament are Australians Brendan Jones (11-over), Stuart Deane (18-over) and Craig Hocknull (19-over).