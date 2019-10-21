Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reba McEntire has paid tribute to best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn after their hall of fame gong.
Reba McEntire has paid tribute to best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn after their hall of fame gong.
Music

Stars align at Country Music Hall of Fame event

21st Oct 2019 11:48 AM

Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony.

Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the US.

Stevens is known for his novelty songs like "The Streak," but also the Grammy-winning "Everything is Beautiful."

And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

More Stories

brooks & dunn country music hall of fame luke bryan marty stuart ray stevens reba mcentire ricky skaggs travis tritt trisha yearwood

Top Stories

    Baby number two deja vu for mum

    premium_icon Baby number two deja vu for mum

    News Baby Archie’s birth was unique in the exact same way as his older brother.

    Not your average fishing festival

    premium_icon Not your average fishing festival

    News Catching the biggest fish wasn’t the only aim at this weekend’s fishing...

    Isolated showers and gusty winds

    premium_icon Isolated showers and gusty winds

    News Northerly winds to bring warmer temperatures across region without much chance of...

    How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    premium_icon How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    News IT started with a 24-hour lab with no vending machine — now the students at CQU...