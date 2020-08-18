NRL stars named, shamed and fined over pub breach

Brisbane stars busted breaching biosecurity rules have been named and shamed as the NRL handed down fines to 10 players.

The Brisbane Broncos have been fined $140,000 for their disastrous Everley Park Hotel quarantine breach.

10 players have been stripped of five per cent of their 2020 season salaries, constituting a collective fine of $65,000.

The club has also been fined $75,000 by the NRL.

The 10 players found to have breached the game's strict biosecurity rules have been named and shamed - and issued breach notices by NRL head office.

The players hit with fines are: Jake Turpin, Kotoni Staggs, Ethan Bullemor, David Fifita, Corey Paix, Josh James, Tyson Gambler, Keenan Palasia, Sean O'Sullivan and Corey Oates.

The NRL issued a statement to announce both the players and the club had failed in their responsibilities.

Just another day in the season from hell.

"It is our view that this breach involved a significant failure of the club to properly administer the League's biosecurity protocols," the statement claimed.

Broncos CEO Paul White issued a statement to announce the club would not fight the heavy penalties handed down.

White said the club had cooperated fully with the NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

"We accept the imposition of the $75,000 fine, as the club has ultimate accountability for the actions of our players," he said.

"The players will also pay a price in terms of individual sanctions.

"It is an expensive lesson for us all, but it reinforces how important these protocols are to the survival of our competition and community health."

It was revealed earlier this month, Queensland Police investigated the incident where Broncos players were spotted by fans at the drinking hole the day after their Round 12 loss to the Sharks.

In a statement last week the Broncos claimed the players were not aware they were breaking the game's rules.

"The team had played Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium the night before, which marked the end of a 14-day hard lockdown put in place after the team travelled to Sydney for the Round 10 game against the West Tigers on July 17," the statement read.

"The players were of the understanding that lunch at the hotel was permissible under the more-relaxed restrictions which they were under at the time."

